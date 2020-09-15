ST. LOUIS (AP) — A teenage girl shot to death in St. Louis this week has become the city’s 194th homicide victim in 2020, matching the total for all of 2019 with 3 1/2 months still to go in the year. Police responded to a call around 6 p.m. Monday in the city’s Riverview neighborhood and found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. She died at a hospital. Police haven’t released the victim’s name or age but say she is a minor. Homicides and non-fatal shootings have spiked to alarming levels since June 1 despite several efforts to curb the violence.