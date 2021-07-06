ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say a prosthetic leg that was stolen during a robbery has been returned to its owner. Police spokeswoman Michelle Woodling said Tuesday she didn’t have details of how the 56-year-old man’s leg was returned. He was knocked down and assaulted on an east St. Louis street on Friday. The suspect took the leg, the man’s cellphone and $30. Woodling says investigators have determined the man and the suspect are acquaintances and the confrontation might have been over stolen money or a failed drug deal. The man suffered minor injuries. The suspect has not been arrested.