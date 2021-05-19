Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis personal injury lawyer who gained national attention after he and his wife waved guns at racial injustice protesters who marched near their home last summer, says he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2022. McCloskey made the announcement Tuesday on Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News. Incumbent Missouri Republican Roy Blunt announced in March he would not seek a third term. McCloskey will seek the Republican nomination against two contenders with strong name recognition: Former Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned from office amid a sex scandal in 2018; and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Several GOP members of Congress also are weighing runs.