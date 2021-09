ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man will not be charged after he shot and killed an apparent intruder at his home this week. Police said Wednesday the man was acting in self defense when he shot 58-year-old Michael Norman on Monday night. The 40-year-old man was arrested after the shooting but police said the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office would not bring charges. Police said on Tuesday that investigators determined the homeowner shot Norman when he entered the house and tried to assault him.