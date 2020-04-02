St. Louis, MO (KTRS) An area man is indicted on federal drug and firearms charges related to a drug overdose in Florissant last month.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, 48-year-old Markquis Bryant – aka “Two” – has been indicted by a federal grand jury on being a felon in possession of a firearm and other charges.

Court documents say that police determined that the victim had purchased the narcotics from Bryant. Undercover officers then successfully purchased drugs from him at his home in the 5300 block of Queens Avenue in St. Louis. A subsequent search of Bryant’s residence uncovered multiple guns and drugs.

Bryant has a list of prior convictions going back to 1990, including one for 2nd degree murder.