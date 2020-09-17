St. Louis, MO (KTRS) An area man is facing child molestation charges.

St. Louis County Police say that the prosecuting attorney’s office issued warrants Wednesday for 59-year-old Aaron McAllister for 3 counts of first degree child molestation.

The probable cause statement says McAllister entered the bedrooms of 3 girls between the ages of 4 and 9 and assaulted them, beginning in the late 90’s until 2007.

Police are asking that anyone else who may have been victimized by McAllister to please come forward. McAllister is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.