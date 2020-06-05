St. Louis Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a May 30th shooting on North Grand that left one woman dead and a man seriously injured. 35-year old Raymond House of the 10-thousand block of Lakemore Drive is charged with first degree murder, assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of 25-year old Marcia Brown of the 17-hundred block of Clover Lane of Florissant and wounding of a man who has not been identified. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).