ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man is charged with second-degree murder in the mid-December death of a 3-year-old boy. KMOV-TV reports that 33-year-old Timothy Robinson also is charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death in connection with the death of 3-year-old Emmanuel Ware. Officers called to a south St. Louis home on Dec. 10 found the child not conscious or breathing, and badly bruised. Emmanuel was taken to a hospital where he died. Authorities have not disclosed if or how Robinson is connected to the child. Robinson, who also is charged in a robbery earlier in December, is jailed without bond.