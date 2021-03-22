(AP) — As the amount of COVID-19 vaccine starts to increase, leaders of the St. Louis region are putting out a call for volunteers, especially clinicians who can give shots. Three different vaccines are now available and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said last week that he expects a large influx of vaccine in April, so much so that the state is opening vaccinations to all adults starting April 9. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Monday that the county is aiming for 15,000 vaccinations this week, which would be a record, and he expects even more in the coming weeks. He’s among leaders urging volunteers to step forward.