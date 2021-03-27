ST. LOUIS (AP) — Court records say an officer at a St. Louis jail that has been the scene of recent riot and other unrest opened a cell door for two inmates who beat up another inmate. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the guard, 38-year-old Demeria Thomas, and the inmates, 39-year-old Antonio Holt, and 39-year-old Kevin Moore, were each charged Friday with one felony count of third-degree assault. The inmates had been jailed on robbery charges. Surveillance video showed Holt and Moore speaking with Thomas before Holt walked toward the victim’s cell at the St. Louis City Justice Center. Thomas then pressed a button that opened the door.