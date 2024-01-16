The Affordable Housing Commission has announced it has tripled it’s annual awards supporting the construction and preservation of affordable housing in the City of St.Louis. The almost 16 million dollars in grants and loans will support a record-breaking 46 affordable housing programs and 14 housing developments in the City. New award recipients this year include Habitat for Humanity’s Home Repair program, the Migrant and Immigrant Community Action Project, and the Building Energy Exchange that improves air quality and lowers energy bills for low and moderate-income homes. All of the projects must offer energy efficient units and must be located within a half mile of public transportation. Five of the projects will provide housing for unhoused and disabled residents. Commission Exec. Dir. April Ford Griffen says this creation of safe, affordable housing in STL will help families thrive, and that when people thrive, everyone succeeds. Steve Potter, KTRS News.