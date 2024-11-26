The Holiday Season is underway. Now in it’s 40th year the Ameren Thanks-For-Giving Parade Thursday morning on Market Street features over 120 floats, dance groups and marching bands from the STL region, and you can help spread the holiday cheer and support the STL Area Foodbank provide healthy and nutritious meals to thousands of families in the bi-state region by making an on-line donation at stlfoodbank.org. i\If you donate by the end of Thursday Ameren will match your donation. Ice skating and other family fun activities continue at Winterfest at Kiener Plaza and will end with fireworks on New Years Eve.. Santa Clause arrives by helicopter Saturday morning at the National Museum of Transporation, and you have until the end of the month to ride the Polar Express Train at STL Union Station. Steve Potter, KTRS News.