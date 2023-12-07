The completion of a major years-long highway project in St.Louis County by The MO Department of Transportation is being officially celebrated next week. The $278 million dollar I-270 North project began in the Spring of 2020 and is being hailed as not only benefiting the state of MO, but the entire region, as the highway there , running East and West in North County serves as a major conduit for freight traffic and an important corridor for national manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors, with 140,000 vehicles every day traveling that stretch. The interstate was originally constructed in the 1960’s, and this project improvements include reconstructed interchanges, additional driving lanes, new bridges and improved accessibility for bicyclists and pedestrians that MoDOT says will reduce traffic congestion and increase safety. Gov. Mike Parson will talk about the signifigance of the project at a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony next Tuesday morning at 11 at the 270-Lindbergh interchange in Hazelwood. Steve Potter, KTRS News.