Great Rivers Greenway is looking for local residents to join a committee to help plan and design the new Brickline Greenway in downtown St.Louis. Time is running out for local residents to join a committee that will provide input for the Brickline Greenway, with less than two weeks left to apply. The walking and bike path is designed to connect the region and enhance liveability….The Greenway will begin at 20th Street, and will run down Market to the Gateway Arch. They’re looking for residents and business owners to join the Community Advisory Committee and work with the project and design team, but there is now less than two weeks to apply. Organizers stress that this participation is crucial for the project’s success. Applications can be completed online or mailed to Great Rivers Greenway, and you can pick up applications at the Central Library on Olive and the Downtown YMCA on Locust. You have until July 31st to apply. Steve Potter , KTRS News.