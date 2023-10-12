Ballpark Village in downtown St.Louis is hosting the event on Saturday and Sunday. Food from over 20 restaurants and food trucks will be on site, and to encourage you to sample a wide variety, all food items are priced at $5 or less. There will be food demonstrations and cooking challenges, but food is just part of the mix…. there will be dozens of activities for all ages…including a break dancing expo, axe throwing, mechanical bull riding, a kids fun zone with face painters and bounce houses, plus live music and other acts. This weekend’s festival at Ballpark Village is designed to be family friendly, and children under 10 will be admitted for free. For ticket and other information on-line go to street food fests.com. Steve Potter, KTRS News