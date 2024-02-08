The City of St.Louis is encouraging residents to take an Unmet Needs Survey that will influence how it uses federal funds addressing the City’s flash-flooding issues. It’s been an ongoing concern, but in the summer of 2022, the STL region experienced historic flash-flooding after more than11’ of rain fell over 8 hours. Many people were rescued from their homes and cars…In the city, one man drowned in his car near Skinker and another in Hazelwood as he tried to escape his flooded truck. The City’s Community Development Administration is urging residents to get involved, and take a survey that will influence how an almost 26 million dollar HUD award will be used for issues that have not yet been adequately addressed thru existing resources like FEMA, or other recovery programs, such as home repair and direct relief payments. An exact date hasn’t been set, but the survey will only be open for about another month. You can find the flood survey on the City of STL website. Steve Potter, KTRS News.