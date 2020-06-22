St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis City Police detectives are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery at a south city Subway sandwich shop. The suspect is described as a 30-year old black man, light complexion, medium build with a shaved head. According to police, the suspect walked into the Subway at 1641 S. Jefferson Ave. placed a food order, produced a handgun and announced a robbery. The suspect took money and fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported during this incident. The investigation is ongoing. We have a photo on our website, KTRS.com hit the local tab. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).