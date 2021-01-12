ST. LOUIS (KTRS) – A popular St. Louis eatery is getting more national recognition. Gioia’s Deli’s famous hot salami sandwich was named Missouri’s best sandwich by Food and Wine magazine for its “Best Sandwiches in Every State list.” Gioia’s owner Alex Donley said, “It is such an honor to be featured in Food and Wine with sandwich giants such as Katz’s Deli in NYC and Central Grocery and Deli in New Orleans. It makes me so proud to carry on the 103 year old tradition of serving St. Louis’ favorite sandwich, the Hot Salami.” Gioia’s also won James Beard’s American Classic award in 2017.