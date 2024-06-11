Justice Department officials are meeting this week in St.Louis to discuss both current and planned efforts to combat violent crime in the St.Louis region. Federal officials are meeting at Washington University with their local and state counterparts as well as with community groups and law enforcement who are involved in the National Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, which addresses violent crime thru community engagement, prevention and intervention. They’re discussing seminars planned for next month that will assist those groups here in STL in applying for over 80 grant opportunities to address the violent crime issue. Assistant U.S.Attorney Anthony Franks previewed a planned collaboration to offer students in St.Louis Public Schools in-class lessons addressing conflict resolution, gang resistance, and the justice system. Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Rody says although violent crime is trending downward nationally, it is still a chronic problem…primarily driven by guns, gangs, and other organized groups. Steve Potter, KTRS News.