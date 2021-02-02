The County Department of Public Health says it received 3,900 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday from a local hospital partner, allowing it to open its mass vaccination site in Ferguson at St. Louis Community College’s Florissant Valley campus, which will be open for appointments starting Wednesday.. Vaccinations will also continue at the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley. and starting Thursday in three fire districts. For more information and to register for a vaccination, visit stlcorona.com.