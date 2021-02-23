CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell has reversed an order directing his trial attorneys to move nearly 250 criminal cases away from a circuit judge over an email thread criticizing Bell’s decision in a fatal police shooting. Last month, Bell instructed staff to steer cases away from Circuit Judge Dean Waldemer, who was included in an email exchange criticizing Bell’s investigation of the 2019 police killing of Terry Tillman. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Waldemer later provided Bell the complete email that indicated the judge had no prior knowledge of the critical email before receiving it, and did not disseminate it.