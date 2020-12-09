St. Louis County expects the first shipments of coronavirus vaccine to arrive by the end of this week. County Executive Sam Page says hospital workers will be vaccinated first, later this month. Page expects it to take several months for the vaccine to be distributed widely. A total of 150,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in the County and City by the end of the month. Page says that the County has acquired three additional ultra-cold stand-up freezers to hold the vaccine. The St. Louis City mayor’s office also says it’s ready with freezers to store the vaccine.