St. Louis County will allow businesses, including

restaurants and bars, to expand capacity to 50 percent beginning Thursday, at 12:01 a.m.

The change comes with a decrease in cases and improvement of associated metrics, including

hospitalizations, along with continued strong compliance with public health orders.

The current capacity limit is 25 percent. All other safety restrictions for employees and

customers remain in place.

“We have been measured and thoughtful in our response to this pandemic and listened closely to

our various advisory groups on how to reopen our businesses in a way that is safe to employees

and customers,” said County Executive Dr. Sam Page.

The Department of Public Health has worked closely with its Restaurant Advisory Group, which

led to re-opening restaurants at 25 percent capacity on January 4 and relaxing curfew to 11 p.m.,

from 10 p.m., on February 1.

The Department of Public Health still considers indoor dining a risky activity, and St. Louis

County’s Safer at Home Order, as amended, remains in place. It went into effect on Nov. 17.

“While COVID-19 case numbers have decreased and some associated metrics have started to

improve, it is still imperative that stringent mitigation strategies continue to be employed to

control community transmission of the virus, which still has the potential to overwhelm the

health care system in the St. Louis region,” states the amended public health order changing

capacity limits. “The most important action that every individual can take to protect themselves

and others is to limit unnecessary person-to-person interactions outside of their household.”

Under the revised public health order, all restaurants and bars are limited to 50% or less of the

entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy OR are limited to the number of tables in the

facility where individual groups are able to sit 6 feet apart from other individual groups. All

restaurants and bars must abide by whichever is less.

Also, under the revised public health order, the following guidelines for restaurants and bars

remain in place:

• Close by 11 p.m. for indoor and outdoor service. Carry-out and delivery are not subject

to the 11 p.m. curfew.

• Provide employees and volunteers working in the businesses’ facility with face masks or

supplies to make face coverings.

• Require customers to wear face masks at all times when they are interacting with or being

served by a restaurant employee.

• Require customers to remain seated except when going to the restroom.

• Comply with social distancing requirements, disinfection processes and any additional

applicable requirements as determined by DPH. These additional requirements are posted

on stlcorona.com and relate to general and business-specific operating standards,

guidelines and protocols.

• Assist DPH with contact tracing when asked.

• Weather permitting, all restaurants and bars are encouraged to continue to provide

outdoor service, carryout and delivery.

Banquet facilities are also subject to the 50% capacity limitation OR 50 people or less if the fire

or building code allows 100 or more people. Banquet facilities must comply with all the

operating guidelines of restaurants and bars.

The revised order will be posted on stlcorona.com this afternoon.