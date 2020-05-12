St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis County is taking one of its local gyms to court after the company defies its stay-at-home order and opens for business.

In a Facebook video, owner of House of Pain Gym Joe Corbett said quote, “Definitely this is an overreach, and we feel like they’re ruling with a heavy hand here, and we’re doing what we feel is right for small business and right for our members and for the people that we serve.” endquote.

Court documents show that the county is seeking the names and contact information for the gyms’ clients in an effort to test those customers for COVID-19, then bill the gym for the testing costs.