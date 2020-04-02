(KTRS) St. Louis County has sent letters to 50 businesses in violation of a public health order warning them to close their doors, reminding the owners the order has the force of law. The businesses in violation are considered non-essential and include nail salons, bookstores, craft stores, gyms, dine-in restaurants, beauty supply stores, bars and tanning salons. County Executive Sam Page warns businesses who do not comply they risk losing their designation as a business in good standing and access to potential grants from the CARES act, the $2-trillion relief package approved last week by Congress. Those businesses who want to change their designation are asked to explain why they are essential in a written letter to the county. Residents are asked to report businesses in violation by visiting the website @StLouisCo.com