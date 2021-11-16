CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — New COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County rose more than 40% in a week, pushing Missouri’s largest county back above the federal government’s “high” threshold for transmission. A news release on Monday says St. Louis County re-entered the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high” threshold as of Wednesday. The county’s seven-day average for new cases jumped to 189 as of Sunday, up from 133 a week earlier. Democratic County Executive Sam Page says the increase is likely due to large gatherings for Halloween, as well as the arrival of colder weather in early November.