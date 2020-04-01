(KTRS) St. Louis County announced Wednesday that non-essential businesses that have not closed and are in violation of St. Louis County’s stay-at-home executive order will soon be forced to close. Examples of non-essential businesses include dine-in restaurants, beauty salons and gyms. County residents are being asked to report businesses violating the order at the website @stlouisco.com. There was no indication of when stricter enforcement would begin, only that it will happen in “the near future.” The stay-at-home order went into effect in St. Louis County on March 23.