St. Louis County Tuesday received delivery of 3,900 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine from the state of Missouri. The county Department of Public Health will continue administering the vaccine on Wednesday morning to people who have registered, and the process will continue daily at the Health Department’s John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley. So far, they have administered 1,154 doses of vaccine, with most of them going to healthcare workers. “We continue to get the vaccine into arms of our residents as quickly as it becomes available,” said County Executive Sam Page. “We ask for everyone’s patience as we work through our preregistration list.” Residents who wish to sign up to be vaccinated by County Health Department should visit stlcorona.com and follow the link for registration.