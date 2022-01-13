ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man who shot a woman to death in St. Louis County will not face charges. The St. Louis County Prosecutor’s office said 23-year-old Shabria Furlow was killed early Tuesday when she was one of several people apparently trying to rob an acquaintance in a home invasion in Glasgow Village. A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office said the shooting was legitimate self-defense. Authorities say Furlow, of Bridgeton, knew the man who shot her. They say Furlow was with four men, two of them armed, when the shooting occurred. The men who were with her have not been caught.