MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL a division of the DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY

For further information please contact: St. Louis County Police Department

636-529-8210

02/13/20

EMPHASIS: Endangered Person Advisory

State of Missouri Endangered Person Advisory

The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 324 Kingston Dr at 2230 on 02/13/20.

Missing Is:

The endangered missing person:

Jordyn Davis, is a black, female, age 17, hgt 507, 125 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, dark complexion, last seen wearing a gray track suit with flowers on side of pants and white shoes.

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Missing Person incident

Jordyn Davis was dropped off at the Shrewsbury Metrolink station at 0640. The mother received disturbing text messages from her daughters cell phone around 2016 hours. No further contact has been made.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

(200082708)