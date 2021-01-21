CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County police dispatcher is no longer with the department, less than two weeks after using a racial slur over a police radio. A police spokeswoman told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she could not disclose if the dispatcher was fired or resigned. The dispatcher, whose name has not been released, was recorded Jan. 9 saying an expletive and then using the racial slur, according to a the recording that was released by the police department when a woman sued for the audio. After the slur, another voice on the police radio can be heard telling the dispatcher that his audio was left open.