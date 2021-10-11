CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — The acting head of St. Louis County police has issued an order saying that all officers must follow a county mandate to either get the COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing. The order was issued even though officer Jared Lindeman has filed a lawsuit challenging whether the county’s mandate should apply to the police department, which is primarily government by its chief and the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners. A planned Friday hearing on the officer’s lawsuit was cancelled after the order. Lindeman’s attorney, Christopher Graville, said he is weighing how to proceed with Lindeman’s lawsuit after the order.