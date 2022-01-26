CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County has promoted its interim police chief to permanently lead the department. Seventy-year-old Kenneth Gregory was named chief on Tuesday. He becomes the first Black police chief in the department’s 66-year-history. Police board chair Brian Ashworth said police commissioners believe the department has stabilized and grown since Gregory became interim chief on July 30. Gregory has worked in or led nearly every police unit in his 42 years with the county police department. He became interim chief after former Chief Mary Barton resigned Aug. 6 when she agreed to drop a discrimination complaint against the county in exchange for a $290,000 settlement.