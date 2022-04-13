FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A 54-year-old St. Louis County man who shot his supervisor after being fired from a child care center has been sentenced to life in prison. Christopher Owens of Florissant was sentenced Wednesday in the January 2021 death of 60-year-old Brantley Tate at Marygrove Child Center in Florissant. Owens pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was sentenced to life for the murder charge and 15 years for armed criminal action, to be served consecutively. Police said Owens had been fired after he walked off the job. A few days later, he shot Tate while retrieving his belongings from the center.