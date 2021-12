ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County man pleaded guilty Monday to fatally shooting a woman before stealing her car and threatening two witnesses from jail. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that both sides agreed to recommend a 30-year prison sentence as part of 29-year-old Anthony Jones Jr. pleading guilty to federal charges of carjacking resulting in death, a gun charge and two counts of witness tampering. Jessica Vinson was killed during a carjacking on May 4, 2019, in the city of St. Louis.