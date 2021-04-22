ST. LOUIS (AP) — With new St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones moving to close one of the city’s two jails, officials say some inmates could be moved to the St. Louis County Jail. Spokesmen for Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Thursday that Jones and Page have discussed the idea. Page’s spokesman says he is open to the idea if the county jail has the space and staff for the extra detainees. Jones has pledged to close the medium security jail known as the workhouse, which has often been criticized for unsanitary and unsafe conditions. Her budget proposal presented Wednesday calls for closing it by July 1.