St. Louis County Executive Sam Page this morning unveiled his four-week Covid-19 mitigation plan that starts Tuesday. Residents are asked to form social bubbles of 10 or fewer people and limit interactions to that group. As part of the “safer-at-home” component of the plan, residents are restricted from leaving home for reasons other than school, work, exercise, medical care, or shopping for goods and supplies. Bars and restaurants are restricted from serving patrons indoors but can offer outdoor, curbside, and carry out service. Schools can stay open, but must follow guidelines. Masks are required for everyone over the age of 5 when they leave the house. And people who have tested positive or have been exposed are asked to self-quarantine and notify people they’ve been in close contact with. You can get all the details at stlcorona.com.