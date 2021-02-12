St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says he appreciates the state’s decision to send 3,000 weekly doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the county health department. And he hopes better communication will reduce frustration that erupted this week between Gov. Mike Parson and some eastern Missouri health officials. Parson on Thursday said St. Louis area health officials were misleading residents about how many vaccine doses the region was getting. Page said Friday that state health officials have improved communication about the distribution plan. But he also praised Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force, who Parson singled out for criticism on Thursday.