O’Fallon, MO (AP) St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Wednesday the recommendation is the result of county’s ability to buy more tests. Starting Monday, the county will provide tests for any resident who has frequent contact with others outside their homes, even if they don’t have any symptoms or have had no contact with anyone who is COVID-19 positive. The testing will be available at the county’s Berkeley and Sunset Hills clinics, as is by appointment only.