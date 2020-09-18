ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County health officials say a ban on some high school sports will continue until the number of coronavirus cases is reduced and they can recommend return to in-person school.

The county’s ban on some high school sports, particularly football, has prompted protests and an unsuccessful effort to take away pandemic-related power from County Executive Sam Page and the health department. The department says in a news release Friday that it has documented five clusters of transmissions directly linked to sports practices or games.

Officials say decreasing chances for young people to spread the virus is a priority because such cases put in-person education at risk.