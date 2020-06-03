(AP) — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says President Donald Trump is “fanning the flames” of unrest and treating demonstrations over the death of George Floyd as a reality show. Page’s comments Wednesday came after a night of relative calm following several days of protests that led to violence. Late Monday and early Tuesday, four St. Louis police officers were shot and a retired St. Louis officer was killed by people who broke into a pawn shop. Trump on Monday threatened to send federal military troops to U.S. cities to quell violence that has erupted since Floyd’s death last week in Minneapolis.