ST. LOUIS (KTRS) — A St. Louis County police detective and another man are dead after a head-on collision yesterday afternoon in North St. Louis County. Detective Antonio Valentine, 42, died from his injuries in the wreck which occurred around 2:10 p.m. near the intersection of Chambers Road and Crete Drive. County police say Valentine and another detective were heading eastbound on Chambers in an unmarked Dodge Caravan responding to a Volkswagen Jetta that was eluding police after an attempted traffic stop. The Jetta was speeding westbound on Chambers about a mile from the scene of the stop when evidence indicates it crossed the center line, striking the Caravan. Valentine was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead while the other detective in the van with him was treated and released for minor injuries. The driver of the Jetta, which was reported stolen in October, was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The BackStoppers has already announced it is assisting Valentine’s family with expenses. Anyone interested in donating to the BackStoppers can find more information at http://backstoppers.org or by calling 314-692-0200.