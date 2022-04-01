NORTHWOODS, Mo. (AP) — Police northwest of St. Louis are investigating the deaths of two men found less than a day apart as a murder-suicide. St. Louis County police say in a news release that officers were called late Wednesday night to a home in Northwoods to check on the well-being of a person. St. Louis County Police Sgt. Tracy Panus says that when officers arrived at the home, someone fired shots at them, but no officers were injured. Police later found the body of 59-year-old Dwight Hogan Sr. in the home and classified his death as a homicide. Police say a man suspected in Hogan’s death was found dead on Thursday from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His name has not been released.