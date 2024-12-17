The Chairwoman of the St. Louis County Council is speaking out about what she says are significant budget challenges in the New Year. As the County Council prepares for the 2025 fiscal year, Shalonda Webb says that despite efforts to maintain fiscal stability, rising costs and an increasing demand for essential services have left STL County facing a continued budget deficit. She cites budget projections that show a shortfall of approximately $38million primarily due to higher-than-expected costs related to public safety, healthcare, and infrastructure projects. In a statement issued yesterday, Webb said there are no easy answers and that difficult decisions were made this year, and that even more painful ones will be made next year. Steve Potter, KTRS News.