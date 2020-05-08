LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County businesses that reopen May 18 will face several restrictions, including requiring employees to wear masks.

The businesses also will be allowed to refuse service to customers who don’t have masks. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced reopening plans for the county Friday. Large venues won’t be able to open May 18.

Meanwhile, an outbreak at a senior living facility and a rise in cases are threatening to slow the next phase of Kansas City’s reopening. Seven residents and four staff members at the McCrite Plaza in Briarcliff have tested positive for COVID-19.