The Missouri Department of Conservation is beginning the New Year by acknowledging highlights from 2023 in the St.Louis Region. The Dept. Is looking back on last year’s accomplishments in our region, which include the opening of the Howard Wood Urban Outreach Office on Shenandoah in St.Louis. Town and Country resident Ray Wagner Jr became the newest member of the Conservation Commission. Tower Grove Park is recognized for it’s partnership with the Community Forestry Council as an outstanding steward of community trees. The Dept. acknowledges the roll of the STL Zoo in helping to increase the population of the endangered hell bender, and the Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in Spanish Lake is highlighted for it’s work in providing a wetland habitat for wildlife, and for designing flood relief for neighboring areas and recreation opportunities for the public. Steve Potter, KTRS News.