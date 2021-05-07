ST. LOUIS (AP) — A congressional committee examining the Black maternal health crisis heard emotional testimony from one of the committee’s own members. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Democrat Cori Bush of St. Louis on Thursday described how she nearly lost the lives of her two children two decades ago, when both were born prematurely. The hearing in Washington was called by the House Committee on Oversight Reform to examine how racism in health care affects disparities in Black maternal mortality. Black women giving birth in the U.S. are nearly three times more likely to experience pregnancy-related death than their white counterparts, and experience higher rates of pregnancy complications, infant loss and miscarriage.