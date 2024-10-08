A National conference with a mission of strengthening neighborhoods is being held in St.Louis this week. Hosted by the Center for Community Progress, the Reclaiming Vacant Properties Conference runs thru Friday at the Hyatt Regency at the Arch. Among the events is a Thursday workshop that will highlight recovery and redevelopment efforts on West Florissant Avenue following the civil unrest and property damage that followed the death of Micheal Brown. Out of state attendees will visit the R&R Marketplace, a long vacant strip-mall now becoming a hub for economic development, and the Ferguson Empowerment Center, which was developed by the Urban League of Metropolitan STL on the site of the Quick Trip that was burned during the riots there. Other workshops during this weeks conference will be held in East St.Louis, the Delmar Divide, and other locations in the metro area. Michael McMillan of the Urban League says the conference will showcase how local colaboration can inspire national transformation. Steve Potter, KTRS Radio.