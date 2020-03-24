St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis Community College now has it’s first confirmed case of COVID-19. In an email obtained by KTRS News sent at 10:47 P.M. Monday, the school says that a student who attends the Florissant Valley Campus, notified the the college yesterday.

The last time the student was on the campus was back on March 13th. The school says it has notified the St. Louis County Health Department.

The email goes on to say, “St. Louis Community College is working to quickly identify viable telework options and has moved instruction online in order to reduce the number of individuals required to be on campus.”