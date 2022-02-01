ST. LOUIS (February 1, 2022) – St. Louis CITY SC has signed Bosnian National Team left-back Selmir Pidro to an MLS professional contract pending his ITC, medical check, and work authorization. Pidro is signed through 2025, however financial terms of the transfer were not disclosed. Pidro will finish out the season with his current club, FK Sarajevo, before formally joining STL CITY SC in July 2022 and making his debut on STL CITY’s first team for their historic, inaugural season in 2023.

“Pidro is a very hard-working player that not only fits well with our style of play but is a young player with significant experience,” explained Lutz Pfannenstiel, St. Louis CITY Sporting Director. “He’s been on our radar for a while now and we’re confident that he can have immediate impact in the league. He has a high ceiling and we’re excited to help him grow as a player and as an individual.”

Born in Bugojno, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Pidro started his youth career in his hometown with Iskra Bugojno, before signing with FK Sarajevo’s youth academy in early 2014. He made his debut for FK Sarajevo in August 2018 and scored his first goal for the team in a 3-1 win over NK Čelik Zenica. During his time with FK Sarajevo, Pidro helped lead the team to winning 4 trophies, including the first League-Cup double title in 2018-19.

Being a regular team member for various youth selections of the Bosnian National Team, in March 2021, Pidro received his first senior call up for a friendly game against Costa Rica, and also impressed in his second cap against the USMNT in their friendly match on December 18, 2021.

“Quite honestly, he embodies the kind of player we are trying to attract here in St. Louis,” said Carolyn Kindle Betz, President and Chief Executive Officer of St. Louis CITY SC. “We are very pleased to have secured a rising talent who will fit in perfectly with our community.”

“We are excited to have Pidro joining our club,” said Bradley Carnell, St. Louis CITY SC Head Coach. “I’m looking forward to working with him as we continue to build out our squad ahead of our first season in 2023.”

“This is a historical moment not only for FK Sarajevo or for Selmir Pidro but for all Bosnian soccer! It’s the ultimate testament to our Academy, as a place that continuously builds talent and will pave the way for other Bosnian kids to have their American dream come true!”, Ismir Mirvić, President and Owner of FK Sarajevo.

Player Details



Name: Selmir Pidro

Pronunciation: SELL-meer PEE-droh

Position: Defender

DOB: March 3, 1998 (23)

Birthplace: Bugojno, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Height: 5’ 10”

Weight: 170 lbs

Nationality: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Last Club: FK Sarajevo